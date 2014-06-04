FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext London gets key UK regulatory approval
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext London gets key UK regulatory approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Euronext’s London market has been approved as a full exchange by Britain’s financial regulator, putting it on a level footing with rivals such as the London Stock Exchange Group and BATS Chi-X Europe.

The pan-European exchanges group said on Wednesday its London market had received Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE) status from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Registration as a full exchange means Euronext London can compete more effectively with rivals for listings and business, as some retail and institutional investors are restricted to trading on fully regulated exchanges.

The approval comes as Euronext, which also operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon, is expected to list on three of its markets in an initial public offering later this month that could value the company at more than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion).

“With over 6 billion euros of equity securities traded daily on our markets, Euronext London is a logical entry point for international issuers wanting to access the deep liquidity found within our market,” Euronext Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti said in a statement.

IntercontinentalExchange acquired NYSE Euronext in a $11 billion deal last year. The U.S. exchange group committed to spinning off Euronext and has lined up a group of European long-term investors to take a 33 percent stake in the firm on its market debut.

$1 = 0.7342 Euros Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.