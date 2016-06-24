FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Dutch chemicals maker AkzoNobel says will maintain UK investments
June 24, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Dutch chemicals maker AkzoNobel says will maintain UK investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Dutch chemicals maker AkzoNobel said on Friday that Britain would remain an important market for the company and that it would continue to invest there even after the country's vote to leave the European Union.

In a statement, the company, which is heir to the bulk of one-time British industrial giant ICI, said it wanted to see stability and a clear timetable for settling future trade relationships between Britain and Europe.

"AkzoNobel respects the results of the referendum on EU membership, which was a decision for the British people to take," the company wrote.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
