Barroso tells Britain: Engage with EU instead of turning away
February 14, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 4 years ago

Barroso tells Britain: Engage with EU instead of turning away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told Britain on Friday to engage with its partners in the European Union rather than turning away from the 28-member bloc.

“The right thing to do is not to turn away but to engage and see what we together can do to make it better,” Barroso said in a speech at the London School of Economics.

Barroso ruled out any attempt to change EU rules on freedom of movement for workers. He said such attempts would be like shooting Europe in the foot.

