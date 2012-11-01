FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron: will listen to parliament on EU budget
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron: will listen to parliament on EU budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he would listen to parliament after British lawmakers voted in favour of a real terms cut in the European Union budget, and reaffirmed his promise to use Britain’s veto if necessary.

But he added that Britain was already taking a tough position on the EU budget - where it is pushing for a real terms freeze that would allow the 27-nation long-term spending plan to rise only in line with inflation.

“Of course, I will listen carefully to parliament but we should be absolutely clear that this government is taking the toughest approach to the EU budget of any government in this country’s history,” Cameron told reporters.

“If we don’t get what I consider a good deal for Britain, I will have no hesitation in vetoing the multi-year financial package - it won’t happen.”

Wednesday’s slim and non-binding defeat was Cameron’s first significant parliamentary loss and saw the opposition Labour Party join forces with anti-EU rebels in the prime minister’s Conservatives.

Cameron said he would “like to achieve a deal” in Brussels at a summit on Nov. 22-23 and bring it back to Britain’s parliament for approval.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.