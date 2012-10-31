FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain would prefer real terms cut in EU budget -PM spokesman
October 31, 2012

Britain would prefer real terms cut in EU budget -PM spokesman

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain would prefer to see a real terms decrease in the European Union’s budget, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

“Ideally, we would like to see a cut in the EU budget, but we do not decide the EU budget, that is decided by negotiation with the 27 EU countries,” the spokesman told reporters.

Cameron, who is currently demanding a real terms freeze in the 2014-2020 EU budget which would see it rise in line with inflation, has come under pressure at home to accept nothing less than a real terms cut in the budget.

European leaders meet on Nov. 22-23 to attempt to reach agreement on the budget.

