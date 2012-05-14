FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain blames economy woes on euro zone
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 8:02 PM / 5 years ago

Britain blames economy woes on euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - Finance minister George Osborne on Monday blamed Britain’s economic woes on turmoil in the euro zone, defending the case for his government’s austerity programme.

“The euro zone crisis is having a real impact on growth across the European continent, including Britain,” Osborne said before meeting European finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.

His comments are likely to irritate fellow European governments who are trying to stem a sovereign debt crisis.

Britain has put pressure on euro zone states to get on top of their debt problems, but it refused to sign up to an EU wide fiscal pact last year aimed at resolving the crisis.

“The British recovery has been damaged over the last two years not by Britain getting a grip on its public finances but by uncertainty in the eurozone,” he said.

“It is that uncertainty, not austerity, that is doing the real damage to the European recovery, and indeed the British recovery.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.