Four seriously hurt in British theme park ride accident
June 2, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Four seriously hurt in British theme park ride accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Four people were seriously hurt in an accident on a ride at one of Britain’s biggest theme parks, Alton Towers, on Tuesday, rescue workers said.

The accident happened when two cars collided on the “Smiler” ride at the park run by Merlin Entertainments Ltd in Staffordshire, central England. One car was empty, the other contained 16 people.

“There are 16 patients on board The Smiler requiring triage, four of which have reported serious injuries,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

“Ambulance staff and medics are working quickly with resort staff to gain access to the seriously injured,” she added.

No comment was immediately available from Alton Towers.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
