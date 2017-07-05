ROME, July 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's second
biggest supermarket faced mounting pressure on Wednesday over
axing the Fairtrade label from tea for its own ethical sourcing
logo which has sparked fears more companies could drop the
certification scheme that supports poor farmers.
Sainsbury's, the world's largest retailer of
Fairtrade products, started stamping its own "Fairly Traded"
label on its own brand tea in May as part of a pilot scheme to
move to an internally managed ethical sourcing scheme.
The retailer said its initiative improved on the 25-year-old
Fairtrade model in which companies can use the trusted logo if
they guaranteed farmers a fair price for crops and an extra
premium to spend on community projects like roads and schools.
But the supermarket's decision has prompted concerns that
poor farmers would be impacted and the pilot could lead to the
logo being dropped from other products and spread to other
companies - especially after Cadbury quit the scheme last year.
An online petition opposing the move now has more than
70,000 signatures while on Wednesday campaigners from charities
Oxfam and Cafod, in tea bag costumes and waving placards,
protested outside the company's annual general meeting.
"Sainsbury's is removing what little control some of the
poorest tea farmers and producers have on how they spend the
money they make," Matthew Spencer, Oxfam's campaigns director,
said in a statement.
Under Fairtrade, on top of earnings from their produce,
farming communities receive a bonus, or premium, worth about 10
percent of the tea price which they collectively decide how to
spend.
The money usually goes towards healthcare, education and
housing projects, said Spencer.
But he said with Sainsbury's pilot, farmers would have to
apply to a board set up by the supermarket in Britain to receive
the money and described the change as a "power grab".
"We don't believe the execution of this current model will,
on balance, deliver positive changes for tea farmers," added
Michael Gidney, chief executive of the Fairtrade Foundation.
But a spokesman for Sainsbury's denied the farmers would
lose out, saying farmers would continue to receive all the
funding currently in place and the pilot had safeguards to
ensure the money reached "those it is intended for".
"'Fairly Traded' goes further than the current model with
more benefits, including longer-term commercial relationships
and individually-tailored data and support to help them make
their businesses more resilient and sustainable," Sainsbury's
Chief Executive Mike Coupe said in a statement.
Coupe added that the pilot didn't save the supermarket any
money and had no impact on the price of its tea.
Fairtrade products usually lead to a slightly higher retail
price.
"Rather than shout from the sidelines, we would encourage
everyone to be open-minded and see if the pilot can be
successful and improve lives," Coupe said.
Fairtrade is a global operation that works with over a
million farmers and workers in Africa and the Middle East, and
more than 250,000 across both Latin America and Asia and the
Pacific.
($1 = 0.7738 pounds)
(Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Belinda
Goldsmith; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)