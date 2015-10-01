FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Welsh government reports "mad cow" case, says no risk to health
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 1, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Welsh government reports "mad cow" case, says no risk to health

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Welsh government said on Thursday that a dead cow on a farm in Wales had been confirmed as having bovine spongiform encephalopathy, known as mad cow disease, but said it had not entered the food chain and there was no risk to human health.

Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Assembly’s Deputy Minister for Farming and Food, said there had been a number of sporadic cases of BSE across Britain in recent years with the last case in Wales in 2013.

She said officials were working to investigate the circumstances of the case. Since BSE was first identified in Britain in 1986, strict controls have tempered the spread of the disease.

“Identification of this case demonstrates that the controls we have in place are working well,” she said in a statement.

She added that while the disease was not directly transmitted from animal to animal, the dead cow’s cohorts, including offspring, had been traced, and would be destroyed in line with EU rules. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.