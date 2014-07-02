FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog says no evidence that gold price is rigged
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog says no evidence that gold price is rigged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Collusion in setting gold prices was possible but there is no evidence of this, a senior British markets regulator said on Wednesday.

“It is possible but I have no clear evidence that that has actually happened,” David Bailey, head of markets infrastructure and policy at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told lawmakers.

The FCA is one of several regulators from across the world who have fined 10 banks and brokerages $6 billion for rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, a widely used interest rate benchmark.

The British watchdog is also probing the $5.3 trillion a day foreign exchange market for possible manipulation.

“All benchmarks I think are susceptible to people attempting to manipulate them. They are susceptible to a variety of conflicts of interest,” Bailey said.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.