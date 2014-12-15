FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog bans former BlackRock employee for fare evasion
December 15, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog bans former BlackRock employee for fare evasion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has banned former BlackRock senior official Jonathan Paul Burrows from any role in the financial services sector after he was caught evading his train fare on his daily commute into London.

Burrows was a managing director at Blackrock Asset Management Investor Services and on 19 November 2013, he was stopped by ticket inspectors at the exit gates of London’s Cannon Street railways station, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

He was found to have failed to purchase a valid ticket for the entire journey from Stonegate railway station, East Sussex, the FCA said. Burrows was interviewed under caution and admitted to evading his rail fares on a number of occasions.

“Burrows held a senior position within the financial services industry. His conduct fell short of the standards we expect,” FCA director of enforcement, Tracey McDermott said. “Approved persons must act with honesty and integrity at all times and, where they do not, we will take action.”

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

