UK payday lender Cash Genie faces 20 million pound redress bill

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Cash Genie, a company offering payday loans, will have to put aside 20 million pounds ($31 million) to compensate more than 92,000 customers for unfair practices, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.

The FCA said the company, part of Ariste Holding Limited, has agreed to provide 10 million pounds in redress after having voluntarily written off 10.3 million pounds of fees and interest.

“We have been encouraged that Cash Genie has been working with us proactively and openly to put things right for its customers after these issues were reported,” FCA acting director of retail supervision, Linda Woodall, said in a statement.