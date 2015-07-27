FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK payday lender Cash Genie faces 20 million pound redress bill
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

UK payday lender Cash Genie faces 20 million pound redress bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Cash Genie, a company offering payday loans, will have to put aside 20 million pounds ($31 million) to compensate more than 92,000 customers for unfair practices, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.

The FCA said the company, part of Ariste Holding Limited, has agreed to provide 10 million pounds in redress after having voluntarily written off 10.3 million pounds of fees and interest.

“We have been encouraged that Cash Genie has been working with us proactively and openly to put things right for its customers after these issues were reported,” FCA acting director of retail supervision, Linda Woodall, said in a statement.

$1 = 0.6447 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.