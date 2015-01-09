FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog says trader found guilty of FX investment fraud
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog says trader found guilty of FX investment fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alex Hope has been found guilty of fraudulently taking five million pounds ($7.6 million) from investors in a “scam” claiming to offer big returns on his foreign exchange trading, Britain’s market regulator said on Friday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Hope used over two million pounds of it for personal expenditure and told investors he was a talented trader while in reality was heavily loss-making.

Hope had already admitted in April last year a charge of operating a collective investment scheme without authorisation.

“He promised fantastic returns but, as is so often the case with unauthorised investment schemes, those who invested ended up with significant losses and the main beneficiary of the scheme was Hope himself,” said Georgina Philippou, the watchdog’s acting director of enforcement.

Hope will be sentenced on January 16.

$1 = 0.6602 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.