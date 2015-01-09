UPDATE 1-UK watchdog says trader found guilty of FX investment fraud

(Adds detail)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alex Hope has been found guilty of defrauding investors of five million pounds ($7.6 million) to help fund his lifestyle, Britain’s market regulator said on Friday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Hope was found guilty of fraud by Southwark Crown Court in central London on Friday.

He used over two million pounds of the money on personal expenditure after promising fantastic returns as a talented trader even though in reality he was heavily loss-making, the watchdog said.

The UK media have reported that Hope spent more than 200,000 pounds on Britain’s most expensive round of drinks at a Liverpool nightclub.

Hope admitted in April last year a charge of operating a collective investment scheme without authorisation.

“He promised fantastic returns but, as is so often the case with unauthorised investment schemes, those who invested ended up with significant losses and the main beneficiary of the scheme was Hope himself,” Georgina Philippou, the watchdog’s acting director of enforcement, said in a statement.

Hope, a former catering manager turned trader, will be sentenced on Jan. 16.

He took the money from investors between March 2011 and April 2012, saying he would trade their money on the foreign exchange market, promising a return of up to 100 percent.

Instead, he lost over 500,000 to 650,000 pounds held in his trading accounts, the FCA said.

“There is a reminder for consumers here that unauthorised investment schemes are often incredibly risky and if the promised investment returns seem too good to be true they most probably are,” Philippou said.

Prior to the trial, Hope’s co-defendant, Raj Von Badlo, also known as Raj Shastri, pleaded guilty to recklessly making false representations to investors, and a further offence of promoting an unauthorised investment scheme, the FCA said.

Von Badlo will also be sentenced on Jan. 16.

The FCA said it will start confiscation proceedings against both defendants. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Carolyn Cohn and Michael Urquhart)