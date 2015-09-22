FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's financial watchdog FCA appoints Georgina Philippou COO
September 22, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

UK's financial watchdog FCA appoints Georgina Philippou COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) named Georgina Philippou its chief operating officer, completing the appointments to its executive committee.

The British financial watchdog said on Tuesday that Philippou, currently the acting director for enforcement and market oversight, would take up her new role in November. (bit.ly/1FcNN30)

All executive director positions within the FCA have now been filled, it said.

The FCA shuffled roles at the organisation in July soon after Martin Wheatley resigned as its chief on the government’s refusal to extend his contract, due to end in March 2016. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

