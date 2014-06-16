FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog fines Credit Suisse, Yorkshire Building Society
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog fines Credit Suisse, Yorkshire Building Society

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has fined Credit Suisse International and Yorkshire Building Society for failing to ensure that financial promotions for a product were clear, fair and not misleading.

The FCA said in a statement on Monday it fined Credit Suisse International 2.4 million pounds ($4 million) and Yorkshire Building Society 1.4 million pounds.

The watchdog said the Cliquet product was designed by the Swiss bank to provide capital protection and a guaranteed minimum return, with the apparent potential for significantly more if Britain’s FTSE 100 share index performed consistently well.

However, the probability of achieving only the minimum return was 40-50 percent, and the probability of achieving the maximum return was close to zero percent, the FCA said. The potential maximum return on the product was marketed as a key promotional feature, the FCA said. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Chris Vellacott)

