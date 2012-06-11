FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top auditor to chair new UK markets watchdog
June 11, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 5 years ago

Top auditor to chair new UK markets watchdog

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain named top auditor John Griffith-Jones on Monday to head its new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to supervise markets from next year.

He currently chairs the UK operations of KPMG, one of the world’s “Big Four” auditing firms.

The FCA, along with the Prudential Regulation Authority, are two new supervisors being created to replace the Financial Services Authority (FSA) which is being scrapped as part of a wider reform to shake up supervision of banks and markets.

The choice represents a rare move from the private sector to a regulator as the UK supervisory shake-up has sparked a string of appointments in the opposite direction.

Griffith-Jones will initially join the FSA board in September as a non-executive director and deputy chair and work with Martin Wheatley, CEO designate of the FCA.

Griffith-Jones will become non-executive chair of the FCA once the FSA, under its current chairman Adair Turner, has been scrapped in early 2013.

Internally, the FSA has already moved to a “twin peaks” operation with Wheatley heading the market conduct operations and Andrew Bailey temporarily heading prudential regulation until a permanent appointment is made. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

