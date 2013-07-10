FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog says suspicious share moves hit record low
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

UK watchdog says suspicious share moves hit record low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority reported a sharp fall to a record low in the number of suspicious share price moves ahead of mergers, following its sustained crackdown on market abuse.

The FCA, launched in April to take a harder line on insider trading, said on Wednesday that 14.9 percent of mergers in 2012 were preceded by unusual market moves two days before the announcement.

This compares with 19.8 percent in 2011, itself the lowest since 2003. Unexplained moves are defined as anything outside a stock’s normal movement, which usually refers to volume and frequency of trading.

Such unexplained moves are seen as an indication of possible insider trading but the watchdog has said there could be other factors such as financial analysts correctly predicting a deal or simply coincidence.

Britain, under the Financial Services Authority, which was scrapped at the end of March, had pursued a “credible deterrence” policy for several years, imposing hefty fines and taking individuals to court for insider trading

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.