UK watchdog says suspicious share moves rise slightly
#Financials
July 10, 2014

UK watchdog says suspicious share moves rise slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the level of suspicious share price moves ahead of the announcement of takeover bids or mergers rose slightly to 15.1 percent in the last financial year, up from 14.9 percent in the prior period.

The FCA, launched in 2013 to take a harder line on financial crime, said on Thursday this was still well down on the nearly 30 percent level seen back in 2010.

Unexplained moves are defined as anything outside a stock’s normal movement, which usually refers to volume and frequency of trading.

The FCA published its update on “market cleanliness” in its annual report. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
