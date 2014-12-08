FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FCA says board member Adamson to leave in reorganisation
December 8, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

UK's FCA says board member Adamson to leave in reorganisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Three senior officials, including top markets supervisor Clive Adamson, will leave the Financial Conduct Authority because of internal reorganisation, the British markets watchdog said on Monday.

The announcement comes ahead of what is expected to be a critical report on Wednesday of the regulator’s handling of an insurance industry inquiry in which FCA board member Adamson features.

The FCA said in its statement it is making several structural changes to “meet the regulatory challenges ahead”, some 18 months after it was launched in a shake up of financial supervision.

The two other top officials leaving are media head Zitah McMillan, and Victoria Raffe, an executive committee member.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham

