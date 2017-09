LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is to launch a market study on asset management to examine charges paid by investors, the regulator said on Tuesday, as it launched a business plan for the coming year.

Other areas of focus include the pensions and mortgages market, as well as a study on the use of “big data” in the insurance market. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Jason Neely)