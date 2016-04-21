FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior markets regulator resigns from UK financial watchdog
April 21, 2016

Senior markets regulator resigns from UK financial watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - David Lawton, director of markets policy and international relations, has resigned from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, the FCA said on Thursday.

The departure would allow Andrew Bailey, who takes up the reins as the FCA’s new chief executive in July, to shuffle some of the watchdog’s senior jobs.

Lawton was among four FCA officials who lost their bonuses following a scathing report in December 2014 that said the watchdog mishandled the announcement of a review into life insurance policies and was slow to restore market order.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

