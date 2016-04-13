FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK financial watchdog says McDermott to leave in July
April 13, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

UK financial watchdog says McDermott to leave in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Tracey McDermott, acting chief executive of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, will leave in July when Andrew Bailey takes over the top job at the watchdog, the FCA said on Wednesday.

McDermott became acting CEO in September last year after hardliner Martin Wheatley was ousted by finance minister George Osborne.

“Transitions are always challenging and her energy and clarity of purpose have been invaluable in steering the organisation in the right direction,” FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones said in a statement.

As a former head of enforcement for the watchdog, McDermott is unlikely to be short of job offers in the private sector.

A lawyer by training, she has specialised in commercial litigation in Britain, the United States and Brussels before becoming a regulator. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)

