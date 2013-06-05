FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK financial watchdog fines Sesame 6 million pounds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

UK financial watchdog fines Sesame 6 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has fined investment firm Sesame six million pounds for failing to give its customers proper advice and having poor controls over its staff.

The FCA said Sesame advised 426 customes to invest over 6.1 million pounds in Keydata life settlement products between July 2005 and June 2009, with the vast majority of sales flawed.

Tracey McDermott, FCA director of enforcement, said weaknesses in Sesame’s systems and controls showed there was an ongoing risk that unsuitable advice could be given by its appointed representatives.

Sesame qualified for a 30 percent discount on its fine because it agreed to settle at an early stage in the case.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.