Wheatley to stand down as CEO of UK financial watchdog FCA
July 17, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 2 years ago

Wheatley to stand down as CEO of UK financial watchdog FCA

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Martin Wheatley will stand down as chief executive of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on September 12, the watchdog said on Friday.

In a separate Treasury statement, Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne said Wheatley has done a “brilliant job” in launching the FCA but that different leadership is now required to build on those foundations.

Tracey McDermott will take on the role of acting chief executive, Osborne said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

