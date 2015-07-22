FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Departing UK regulator says there is "unfinished business"
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Departing UK regulator says there is "unfinished business"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, said his early departure next month left him with a “sense of unfinished business”.

It was Wheatley’s first response in public to the government’s decision not to extend his contract, triggering his decision last Friday to quit early.

Wheatley told the FCA’s second annual meeting he was “frankly disappointed” with the outcome.

The FCA has made itself unpopular in the financial sector with its hardline approach and record fines.

Wheatley said firms are now aware that good conduct is essential for winning back trust in markets.

“There is still work to be done but I am more convinced than ever that conduct is at the top of firms’ agenda. It’s not longer an afterthought,” Wheatley said.

Reporting by Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.