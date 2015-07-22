Departing UK regulator says there is "unfinished business"

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, said his early departure next month left him with a “sense of unfinished business”.

It was Wheatley’s first response in public to the government’s decision not to extend his contract, triggering his decision last Friday to quit early.

Wheatley told the FCA’s second annual meeting he was “frankly disappointed” with the outcome.

The FCA has made itself unpopular in the financial sector with its hardline approach and record fines.

Wheatley said firms are now aware that good conduct is essential for winning back trust in markets.

“There is still work to be done but I am more convinced than ever that conduct is at the top of firms’ agenda. It’s not longer an afterthought,” Wheatley said.