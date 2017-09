LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - One person was killed when a military aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from a U.S. Air Force base in eastern England on Wednesday, police said.

“A military aircraft which had taken off from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk came down at about 10.30 a.m. (0930 GMT),” a police spokeswoman said. “We can confirm one fatality and believe there was just one person on board the aircraft.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)