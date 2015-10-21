USAF base in UK says investigating reports jet has crashed in eastern England

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force base in eastern England said it was investigating reports on Wednesday that one of its F/A-18 fighter jets had crashed, with police saying an aircraft had come down in farmland.

“We are hearing reports and we are awaiting further information about it,” said a spokeswoman for RAF Lakenheath.

Cambridgeshire police said emergency services had been called to a scene of a plane crash in Redmere near Ely.

“At this stage it is not known if there are any casualties,” a police spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)