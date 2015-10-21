FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USAF base in UK says investigating reports jet has crashed in eastern England
October 21, 2015

USAF base in UK says investigating reports jet has crashed in eastern England

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force base in eastern England said it was investigating reports on Wednesday that one of its F/A-18 fighter jets had crashed, with police saying an aircraft had come down in farmland.

“We are hearing reports and we are awaiting further information about it,” said a spokeswoman for RAF Lakenheath.

Cambridgeshire police said emergency services had been called to a scene of a plane crash in Redmere near Ely.

“At this stage it is not known if there are any casualties,” a police spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

