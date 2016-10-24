UK Treasury names Katharine Braddick as financial services head

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has named Katherine Braddick as its new director general for financial services, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Braddick, whose appointment is effective immediately, replaces Charles Roxburgh, who was appointed second permanent secretary to the ministry in June.

Braddick joined the ministry in 2014, and was previously responsible for negotiating financial services policy with the EU and internationally. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)