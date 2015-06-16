MOVES-Lobby group TheCityUK appoints John McFarlane chairman

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - TheCityUK, an independent body to promote London’s financial services industry, said on Tuesday that John McFarlane will take over as its chairman in September, succeeding Gerry Grimstone.

McFarlane, who is chairman of Barclays will work with TheCityUK’s executive team to lobby for Britain’s financial services industry in the UK, across Europe and internationally, TheCityUK said in a statement.

“Our major priority will be to advance the interests and competitiveness of our sector domestically and internationally, and enlist government support for such a strategic area for the UK,” McFarlane said.

Paul Manduca has been appointed chairman of TheCityUK’s Advisory Council. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Louise Heavens)