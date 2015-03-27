FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former telecoms regulator to head review of UK financial trade bodies
March 27, 2015

Former telecoms regulator to head review of UK financial trade bodies

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Former telecoms regulator Ed Richards has been appointed by 10 banks and mutuals in Britain to head a review aimed at merging trade associations.

The banks want fewer trade associations in Britain in order to develop a stronger, more coherent voice in Brussels where European Union financial regulation is agreed.

“In this new role, Ed will assess responses, working closely with stakeholders across the industry to ensure a high level of representation and engagement, and intends to produce revised proposals by the summer,” the 10 firms said in a statement.

“It is anticipated that the conclusions will begin to be implemented in 2016.” (Reporting by Huw Jones, edited by Steve Slater)

