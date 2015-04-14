UK regulator fines NAB's Clydesdale Bank $30 mln for PPI failings

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator has fined Clydesdale Bank 20.7 million pounds ($30.3 million) for failings in how it handled insurance mis-selling claims, representing its biggest ever fine related to the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday the serious failings at Clydesdale, owned by National Australia Bank , occurred between May 2011 and July 2013.

It said Clydesdale provided false information to the Financial Ombudsman Service in response to requests for evidence of the records it held on PPI policies sold to customers. ($1 = 0.6842 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)