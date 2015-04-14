FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK regulator fines NAB's Clydesdale Bank $30 mln for PPI failings
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK regulator fines NAB's Clydesdale Bank $30 mln for PPI failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator has fined Clydesdale Bank 20.7 million pounds ($30.3 million) for failings in how it handled insurance mis-selling claims, representing its biggest ever fine related to the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday the serious failings at Clydesdale, owned by National Australia Bank , occurred between May 2011 and July 2013.

It said Clydesdale provided false information to the Financial Ombudsman Service in response to requests for evidence of the records it held on PPI policies sold to customers. ($1 = 0.6842 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.