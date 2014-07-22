FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator confirms $770,000 fine on ex JPMorgan banker Hannam
July 22, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

UK regulator confirms $770,000 fine on ex JPMorgan banker Hannam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog on Tuesday confirmed a 450,000 pound ($768,000) fine on high-profile former JPMorgan banker Ian Hannam for market abuse after a long and complex court battle.

“It (the Tribunal judgment) should leave market participants in no doubt that casual and uncontrolled distribution of inside information is not acceptable in today’s markets,” said Tracey McDermott, the head of the watchdog’s enforcement division.

Hannam lost his court battle against the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) findings in May and was awaiting confirmation about the level of the fine. ($1 = 0.5859 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Clare Hutchison)

