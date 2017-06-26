(Adds company comment, updates share price)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 26 Arconic Inc said on
Monday it was stopping global sales of its Reynobond PE cladding
for use in high-rise buildings after a fire in London's Grenfell
Tower, which used those Arconic panels, killed at least 79
people.
Shares of the company, formerly known as Alcoa, fell as much
as 11.3 percent after Reuters reported on Saturday it had
supplied the PE cladding for Grenfell Tower, despite warning in
its brochures those specific panels were a fire risk for tall
buildings.
Arconic cited "inconsistencies in building codes around the
world" and code compliance issues that have arisen concerning
use of cladding systems as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire.
It said it would continue to support UK authorities as they
investigate the June 14 fire.
The stock clawed back some losses after Monday's
announcement and was down about 4 percent at $24.46 in midday
trading. The volume of shares changing hands was almost four
times the 10-day moving average in just the first three hours of
trading.
The Reuters report on Saturday cited six emails from 2014
between Deborah French, Arconic's UK sales manager, and
executives at the contractors involved in the bidding process
for Grenfell Tower's refurbishment contract.
Arconic said in a statement it had known the panels would be
used at Grenfell Tower but that it was not its role to decide
what was or was not compliant with local building regulations.
"The issue is they supplied material that was used above
their own marketing material's suggested limit," said Seaport
Global Securities analyst Josh Sullivan. "The concern is around
the ultimate liability. You have one of the largest fires in UK
history and they're searching for somebody to be at fault."
While the extent of Arconic's responsibility was not
immediately clear, investors were taking a "sell now and ask
questions later" approach, according to Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in New York, New
York.
The Association of British Insurers said on Sunday it had
warned in May that combustible external cladding on high rises
could cause fire to spread and that it has been calling on the
UK government to review building fire safety regulations since
2009.
Cladding panels are often added to the exterior of buildings
to insulate them and, particularly in the case of ageing tower
blocks, to improve their external appearance. The panels vary in
terms of their fire resistance depending on their intended use.
