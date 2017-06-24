(Refiles to amend editing credit; no changes to story text)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, June 24 Six emails sent by and to an
Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the
company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use
at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a
fire risk for tall buildings.
The emails, dating from 2014 and seen by Reuters, were
between Deborah French, Arconic's UK sales manager, and
executives at the contractors involved in the bidding process
for the refurbishment contract at Grenfell Tower in London,
where 79 people died in a blaze last week.
When asked about the emails, Arconic said in a statement
that it had known the panels would be used at Grenfell Tower but
that it was not its role to decide what was or was not compliant
with local building regulations.
The company manufactures three main types of Reynobond panel
-- one with a polyethylene (PE) core, one with a fire retardant
core and another with a non-combustible core, according to its
website.
Diagrams in a 2016 Arconic brochure for its Reynobond panels
describe how PE core panels are suitable up to 10 metres in
height. Panels with a fire resistant core -- the FR model -- can
be used up to 30 metres, while above that height, panels with
the non-combustible core -- the A2 model -- should be used, the
brochure says.
Grenfell Tower is more than 60 metres tall.
The brochure also issued a blunt warning that cladding can
be a fire risk.
"When conceiving a building, it is crucial to choose the
adapted products in order to avoid the fire to spread to the
whole building. Especially when it comes to facades and roofs,
the fire can spread extremely rapidly," the brochure said.
"As soon as the building is higher than the fire fighters’
ladders, it has to be conceived with an incombustible material."
Nonetheless, between May and July 2014, French, who was based
at Arconic's factory in Merxheim, France, responded to requests
from the companies involved in refurbishing Grenfell Tower on
the availability of samples of five different types of Reynobond
aluminium-covered panels, all of which were only available in
the combustible PE and FR versions, according to Arconic
brochures.
In the end, Arconic said on Friday, the company provided PE
panels.
"While we publish general usage guidelines, regulations and
codes vary by country and need to be determined by the local
building code experts," the company said in an emailed statement
in response to the Reuters enquiry.
"The loss of lives, injuries and destruction following the
Grenfell Tower fire are devastating, and we would like to
express our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this
tragedy ... We will fully support the authorities as they
investigate this tragedy," the statement said.
French did not respond to requests for comment.
Arconic, which was known as Alcoa Inc until 2016, declined
to say if it knew how tall the tower was and the emails seen by
Reuters do not specifically refer to its height. They do,
however, refer to "Grenfell Tower" and mention other high rise
projects where panelling has been used when discussing the
appearance that was being sought for Grenfell Tower.
Arconic also knew the quantity of panels being supplied and
thus the total exterior coverage. A source at one of the
companies involved in the process said Arconic had "full
involvement" throughout the contract bidding process.
Omnis Exteriors, Arconic's UK distributor, Harley Facades
Ltd., the company which installed the panels, Rydon Group, the
overall contractor on the 2014-2016 Grenfell refurbishment, and
the local authority which owns the tower block all declined to
comment.
Rydon and Omnis have previously said in statements that
their work on the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, which was
intended to give the building better heat and sound insulation,
complied with all building regulations. Harley said last week it
was "not aware of any link between the fire and the exterior
cladding to the tower".
In the emails, French and representatives of Harley, Omnis
and Rydon also discuss the choice of panel models and colours
and how they were inching towards securing the contract with the
local authority, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
(RBKC).
Harris did not respond to requests for comment. RBKC declined
to comment.
At the weekend, British finance minister Philip Hammond said
the type of panels used, which are cheaper than non-combustible
panels, were banned for use in high rise buildings in Britain,
as they are in Europe and the United States.
Safety experts say the regulations are not black and white
as they consider the overall safety of a project, taking account
of how the safety measures taken interact.
This 'principles-based' approach is different to the highly
specific 'rules-based' approach to regulation taken in the
United States.
The fatal fire was started by a faulty Hotpoint
fridge-freezer in one of the apartments, London police said on
Friday. Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said insulation
on the building, and the cladding panels, had failed safety
tests carried out after the disaster.
The police investigation was considering the possibility of
manslaughter and criminal offences in respect of the fire.
