RPT-RWE says fire breaks out at UK biomass power plant

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - RWE npower said on Monday that a fire had broken out in a fuel storage area at its wood-pellet-fired Tilbury power station to the east of London.

The company said in a statement that no injuries had been reported and that police and 100 fire-fighters were on site.

The Tilbury Power Station, Britain’s first dedicated biomass plant, is located in Essex to the east of Tilbury Docks on the River Thames.

The 750 megawatt (MW) power plant is on the site of the utility’s ageing Tilbury coal-fired power plant, which will shut down by the end of 2015.