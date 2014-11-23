Central London rail station evacuated after fire, nobody hurt

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - One of London’s busiest railway stations, Charing Cross, was evacuated on Sunday after a fire caused by a suspected electrical fault, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The incident generated a lot of traffic on social media, in part because Britain raised its terrorism alert in August to the second-highest level, saying Islamist militants operating in Syria and Iraq posed the biggest security threat.

Pictures from the scene showed part of a stationary passenger train on fire with a crowd looking on.

Nobody was hurt and there was no suggestion the incident was malicious, a BTP spokesman told Reuters.

“At this stage this fire is believed to have been the result of an electrical fault and there are no suspicious circumstances,” the spokesman said. “The station was evacuated as a precaution and no-one was injured.”

The London Fire Brigade said the fire was small, affected 5 percent of the train’s front carriage, and had been brought under control.

The incident caused disruption to train services. Charing Cross, located not far from Trafalgar Square, was expected to re-open later on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)