LONDON, June 29 Britain's government is to
appoint a retired judge on Thursday to lead a public inquiry
into the devastating fire in a London tower block of apartments
that killed at least 80 people, a spokesman said.
Prime Minister Theresa May promised to hold the inquiry into
the fire a day after it broke out in Grenfell Tower in the early
hours of June 14, gutting the 24-storey block and trapping
residents in their beds as they slept.
A spokesman for May's office said retired court of appeals
judge Martin Moore-Bick would be appointed later on Thursday to
head the inquiry. Moore-Bick spent more than 20 years as a judge
and retired in December last year from his role as Lord Justice
of Appeal.
The Times newspaper said members of May's senior team had
expressed initial misgivings about Moore-Bick after he ruled in
favour of a London council in a dispute with a single mother of
five children who had refused to be rehoused away from her home
into a city north of London.
The ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court.
Families who survived the blaze at the Grenfell social
housing block have expressed concerns that they will be rehoused
away from the Kensington area in London.
Police have said that at least 80 people were dead, or
missing and presumed dead, from the fire. The final death toll
will be known only after officers complete a painstaking search
and recovery operation which could take until the end of the
year.
