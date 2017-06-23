LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London
tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint
fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
Police Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said the
Hotpoint model, FF175BP, was not subject to recall and that the
manufacturer was doing further tests.
Police said both the insulation and tiles used in cladding
at the tower block failed all post-fire safety checks. Police
said they were considering manslaughter among the possible
criminal offences that may have been committed.
