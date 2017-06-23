LONDON, June 23 Britain said on Friday it had
ordered an immediate examination of a Hotpoint fridge
freezer model after police said a deadly London tower block fire
began in one such appliance.
"This product, which was manufactured between 2006 and 2009,
has not been subject to product recalls and this testing will
establish whether any further action is required," business
minister Greg Clark said in a statement.
"I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to
replace any item without delay if it is established that there
is a risk in using them."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)