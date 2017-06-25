June 25 The insurance industry warned the
British government of the dangers of flammable cladding on
buildings a month before the Grenfell Tower fire killed at least
79 people, the Financial Times reported.
The Association of British Insurers told ministers in May
that outdated building regulations should be reviewed because
they had failed to keep pace with modern construction methods,
including the installation of flammable surfaces, the newspaper
also reported. on.ft.com/2sQwwc8
The British government said on Sunday that 60 high-rise
buildings had failed safety tests after fire ravaged the
Grenfell tower block in west London on June 14.
On Friday some 4,000 residents were forced to evacuate their
homes in north London after the fire brigade ruled that their
blocks were unsafe.
The Association of British Insurers and the government were
not immediately available for comment.
