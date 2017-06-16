(Adds details)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Queen Elizabeth
visited residents, volunteers and emergency services at a centre
helping those affected by London's tower block fire on Friday,
with grandson Prince William promising to return to hear
residents' concerns.
The queen met locals on her way into the Westway Sports
Centre, which has been turned into a makeshift shelter after the
blaze on Wednesday morning engulfed a 24-storey tower block and
killed at least 30 people.
As the royals were leaving the centre, they were met with
cheers but also anguished cries for help from a crowd of about
40 people.
One man held a poster of a missing person, and shouted that
he wanted to speak to the queen about lost children. The queen
waved to the crowd, and then hesitated before getting into her
car.
Some continued to shout in desperation prompting William to
respond: "I'll come back, I'll come back."
Inside the sports centre, which has become a major hub for
the relief effort and a shelter for those displaced in the fire,
the queen and prince met volunteers and emergency services.
"It's come over very strongly how good the community has
been to help," the queen said.
The fire in the block in west London burned for hours, and
authorities fear that the official death toll of 30 is likely to
rise, with many of the dead unlikely ever to be identified.
London Fire chief Dany Cotton said that the intensity of the
blaze was unlike anything she had ever seen, sentiments echoed
by the prince.
"That's one of the most terrible things I have ever seen,"
William told a volunteer.
