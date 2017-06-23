LONDON, June 23 Whirlpool on Friday said it was working with British authorities investigating a deadly blaze in a London tower block after police said one of its Hotpoint fridge freezers sparked the fire.

Whirlpool said it wanted to look at the appliance at the root of the fire which killed dozens last week, and said that any customers who had fridge freezer model number FF175BP or FF175BG should contact the company.

"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations," the company said in a statement. "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy." (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Martinne Geller; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)