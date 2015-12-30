PwC says insurance payouts from UK storms may reach $1.8 billion

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Consultancy PwC on Wednesday raised its estimate of insured losses from UK Storms Desmond and Eva to 900 million pounds - 1.2 billion pounds ($1.78 billion), from an estimate earlier this week of 700 million-1 billion pounds.

It estimated total economic losses from the storms at 1.6-2.3 billion pounds, and said Storm Frank, currently hitting parts of Britain, could take total losses above 3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6758 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)