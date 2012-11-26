FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks over UK flood insurance subsidy plan fail
November 26, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Talks over UK flood insurance subsidy plan fail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain has refused to provide financial backing to a planned fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone regions, potentially leaving 200,000 at-risk homes without protection, insurers said.

The British government has told the insurance industry it will not put up an overdraft facility for the fund, leaving talks over the scheme at an impasse, the Association of British Insurers said on Monday.

“The government has indicated it will not provide any temporary overdraft facility for the insurance industry’s not-for-profit scheme, which makes it very difficult to go ahead,” ABI director of general insurance Nick Starling said.

The breakdown in talks comes amid heavy flooding across England, with 500 properties affected since Wednesday, according to Britain’s Environment Agency.

Over 200 flood warnings were in place in England and Wales on Monday after days of heavy rain, indicating that further flooding is expected.

Reuters reported last week that a government refusal to provide a financial backstop had cast doubt over the flood insurance subsidy plan.

Britain’s biggest home insurers include Aviva, RSA and Direct Line.

