FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fraud prosecutor "examining data" in FX fixing row
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK fraud prosecutor "examining data" in FX fixing row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is examining data related to a global investigation into the possible manipulation of currency markets, but has yet to open a criminal investigation, it said on Thursday.

“The SFO is receiving and examining complex data on this topic. If and when we open a criminal investigation, that decision will be announced in the usual way,” the agency’s head David Green said in an emailed statement.

Britain’s financial regulator, the FCA, has been investigating allegations of manipulation in the $5 trillion a day market since late last year. It was not immediately available for comment. A string of other authorities worldwide are also looking into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the market by senior bankers. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.