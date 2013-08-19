British anti-fracking protesters scuffle with police at oil well

BALCOMBE, England, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Anti-fracking protesters scuffled with police outside an oil exploration site in rural England on Monday and broke into the headquarters of the energy company which is pioneering shale gas exploration in Britain.

In what could be the biggest public challenge yet for Britain’s shale gas prospectors, opponents of the drilling process known as ‘fracking’ have already forced privately owned Cuadrilla Resources to suspend oil drilling at the site.

After several days of largely peaceful protests against Cuadrilla, campaigners scuffled with police on Monday at the entrance of its oil exploration site in the village of Balcombe, a village in West Sussex about 35 miles (55 km) south of London.

Others broke into the headquarters of Cuadrilla in Staffordshire and several demonstrators managed to enter the public relations firm in London that is representing the group.

Prime Minister David Cameron has said that Britain needs fracking as it could reduce energy bills, create jobs and help meet Britain’s energy needs. (Reporting by Sarah young; editing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)