UK-France power cable to shut in May for work
February 29, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

UK-France power cable to shut in May for work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The 2,000 megawatt power cable linking the French and British electricity markets will shut down from May 21-29 for valve replacement work, operator National Grid said on Wednesday.

Capacity on the interconnector will also be reduced to 1,000 MW for the same work from March 1-May 20 and again from May 30-June 25, during which period capacity may drop even further on occasion for testing or commissioning, the grid operator said.

The subsea cable will also operate at 1,500 MW from Sept. 3-7 and at 1,000 MW from Oct. 8-12, a schedule showed.

Valve replacement work also reduced capacity on the interconnector for several months last year.

Britain and France are jointly working on projects to build a second cable between the two countries.

