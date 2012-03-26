Total evacuates UK Elgin field after gas leak

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Total UK has shut oil and gas production from its North Sea Elgin platform after evacuating staff following a gas leak, the company said Monday.

“Following a gas leak from the Elgin field on Sunday 25 March, TOTAL E&P UK Limited (TEP UK) confirms all 238 personnel have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported,” Total UK said in a statement.

The cause of the leak was still unknown and investigations were ongoing, Total added.

The peak production capability for the Elgin/Franklin field is 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 175,000 barrels per day condensate and 15.5 million cubic metres of gas per day, according to Total.