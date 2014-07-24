Britain files criminal charges against UK unit of France's Alstom

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading fraud prosecutor on Thursday charged a British subsidiary of French engineering group Alstom with three offences of corruption and three offences of conspiracy to corrupt after a five-year investigation.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said the charges against Alstom Network UK related to large transport projects in India, Poland and Tunisia and took place between June 2000 and November 2006.

The first court hearing will take place on September 9. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing Clare Hutchison)